FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-LSE Group names Andrea Sironi as non-exe director
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 14, 2016 / 10:11 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-LSE Group names Andrea Sironi as non-exe director

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange Group Plc :

* Directorate change

* Andrea Munari will step down from board of London Stock Exchange Group Plc

* Andrea Sironi will join board as a non-executive director, on 1 october 2016

* Andrea Munari was proposed to be appointed as a non-exe director of hldco123 plc , new UK Holding co which will implement recommended all-share merger between LSEG and Deutsche Börse AG

* As a result of Andrea Munari's retirement from LSEG board, Andrea Sironi will be appointed as a non-executive director of holdco in place of Andrea Munari Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.