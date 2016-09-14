BRIEF-LSE Group names Andrea Sironi as non-exe director

Sept 14 (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange Group Plc :

* Directorate change

* Andrea Munari will step down from board of London Stock Exchange Group Plc

* Andrea Sironi will join board as a non-executive director, on 1 october 2016

* Andrea Munari was proposed to be appointed as a non-exe director of hldco123 plc , new UK Holding co which will implement recommended all-share merger between LSEG and Deutsche Börse AG

* As a result of Andrea Munari's retirement from LSEG board, Andrea Sironi will be appointed as a non-executive director of holdco in place of Andrea Munari