Sept 14 (Reuters) - Alaska Air Group Inc :

* Aug load factor 85.8%, down 0.9 pts

* Aug RPM 3.38 billion, up 9.0%

* Aug ASM 3.94 billion, up 10.3%

* Sees Q3 cost per ASM excluding fuel 8.25¢ - 8.30¢

* Expect that consolidated nonoperating income will be approximately $3 million in Q3 of 2016