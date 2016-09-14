FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-AVI Partners says prepared to buyout YuMe Inc for $4.52-$5.22 per share
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
September 14, 2016 / 11:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-AVI Partners says prepared to buyout YuMe Inc for $4.52-$5.22 per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Avi Partners Llc Says It Is Prepared To Offer To Acquire All Of Outstanding Shares Of Yume Inc At Purchase Price In Range Of $4.52 To $5.22 Per Share

* AVI Partners LLC says it is prepared to offer to acquire all of outstanding shares of YuMe Inc at purchase price in range of $4.52 to $5.22 per share - SEC filing

* AVI Partners says its offer for YuMe Inc subject to co having at least $63 million of cash and cash equivalents at time of any such transaction

* Offer to buyout YuMe also subject to negotiation of satisfactory management agreement to eliminate unnecessary operating costs of not less than $10 million

* AVI Partners owns 10.4 percent stake in YuMe Inc as of Aug 25

* AVI Partners says currently intend to further discuss and negotiate the offer with YuMe and may enter into a customary confidentiality agreement Source text: (bit.ly/2cXhHMD)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.