Sept 14 (Reuters) - Bloober Team SA :

* To receive up to 150,000 euro ($168,375) subsidy for its Dum Spiro project

* The subsidy to be granted by the Executive Agency Education, Audiovisual and Culture (EACEA) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8909 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)