a year ago
BRIEF-Ford expects total co results decline in 2017, as co invests in emerging opportunities
September 14, 2016 / 12:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Ford expects total co results decline in 2017, as co invests in emerging opportunities

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co :

* Ford outlines growth plan: fortify profit pillars; transform underperforming operations; invest in emerging opportunities to be a leader in electrification, autonomy and mobility

* Says expects financial performance of its core business to be strong through 2018

* Expects total company results decline in 2017 - as ford invests in emerging opportunities - and improve in 2018

* This year, Ford expects total company adjusted pre-tax profit to be about $10.2 billion

* Says also is taking a new look at how to lead in select emerging markets

* Total company results, however, are expected to decline in 2017 compared to 2016 and improve in 2018

* "decline in 2017 is result of increasing investments and costs for emerging opportunities"

* "ford has plans to achieve cost efficiencies averaging $3 billion annually between 2016 and 2018"

* Sees Russia and South America positioned for recovery, ASEAN remaining profitable and a path to profitable growth in middle east and africa

* Total automotive operating cash flow remains positive through 2018

* "Capital allocation through 2018 will focus mainly on product, emerging opportunities and shareholder actions"

* Investing $4.5 billion in electrified solutions and introducing 13 new electrified vehicles - representing 40 percent of its lineup - by 2020

* "Ford reiterated its plan to pay regular dividends through a business cycle, as well as pay a supplemental dividend when appropriate"

* Through 2018, overall cash balance expected to stay at or above company's minimum target of $20 billion

* Says projects that autonomous vehicles could account for up to 20 percent of vehicle sales by end of next decade

* Ford is re-evaluating its strategy and business model for india

* Ford will acquire Chariot, a crowd-sourced shuttle service, to grow Ford's shuttle services globally

* Partnering with motivate, global leader in bike sharing, to add more transportation options for users with new ford gobike Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
