FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Ford plans to launch autonomous vehicle for ride-sharing in 2021 - Investor presentation
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 14, 2016 / 11:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Ford plans to launch autonomous vehicle for ride-sharing in 2021 - Investor presentation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co:

* Plan to launch a "high volume, SAE Level 4" autonomous vehicle for ride-hailing or ride-sharing in 2021

* Low volume AV Transportation as a Service (TAAS) production vehicles will be introduced in 2018, paving the way for a high volume all-new product in 2021

* Initial application for Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) Level 4 autonomous vehicle in a ride-hailing or ride-sharing service, with personal use to follow at a later date

* "Investing or collaborating with four startups on autonomous vehicle development"

* "Capital spending to increase as a percent of auto revenue through 2018, then decline"

* Beyond dynamic shuttle and bikes, will develop data-based services like telematics and vehicle management for AV fleets - Investor presentation Source text - (ford.to/2cGZ1Vg) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.