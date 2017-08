Sept 14 (Reuters) - Mondelez International Inc :

* Mondelez international to invest $65 million in Global Research & Development hubs

* Says over next two years, company will focus its RDQ network at nine advantaged technical centers

* Will break ground on Singapore facility in November 2016 and Thane facility in December 2016 with new Wroclaw building opening in 2017

