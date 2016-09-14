BRIEF-E*Trade reports monthly activity for August 2016

Sept 14 (Reuters) - E*Trade Financial Corp

* e*trade financial corporation reports monthly activity for august 2016

* E*Trade Financial says DARTS for August were 143,831, a two percent decrease from July and a 20 percent decrease from year ago period

* Added 31,481 gross new brokerage accounts in august and ended month with approximately 3.3 million brokerage accounts an increase of 7,308 from July

* e*trade financial corp says net new brokerage assets were $0.9 billion in august

* During august, customer security holdings increased by $0.8 billion, and brokerage-related cash increased by $1.2 billion to $46.2 billion Source text for Eikon: