September 14, 2016 / 2:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-E*Trade reports monthly activity for August 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - E*Trade Financial Corp

* e*trade financial corporation reports monthly activity for august 2016

* E*Trade Financial says DARTS for August were 143,831, a two percent decrease from July and a 20 percent decrease from year ago period

* Added 31,481 gross new brokerage accounts in august and ended month with approximately 3.3 million brokerage accounts an increase of 7,308 from July

* e*trade financial corp says net new brokerage assets were $0.9 billion in august

* During august, customer security holdings increased by $0.8 billion, and brokerage-related cash increased by $1.2 billion to $46.2 billion Source text for Eikon:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
