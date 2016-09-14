BRIEF-Activision blizzard to offer senior unsecured notes
* Intention to offer, in a private transaction, senior unsecured notes in two series
Sept 14 Vitae Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* Under specified circumstances Vitae may be required to pay Allergan Holdco US, Inc a termination fee of $19.2 million - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2cXqFcV) Further company coverage:
* Intention to offer, in a private transaction, senior unsecured notes in two series
NEW YORK, Sept 14 Citigroup Inc sees its third-quarter market revenue rising by a mid-single digit percentage point from a year earlier on stronger fixed income and currency trading, Chief Financial Officer John Gerspach said on Wednesday.
* Sandstorm gold ltd says yamana gold inc. Has been carrying out a 2016 work program at cerro moro Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: