a year ago
BRIEF-National Storage Affiliates Trust to acquire iStorage Portfolio
September 14, 2016 / 12:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-National Storage Affiliates Trust to acquire iStorage Portfolio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - National Storage Affiliates Trust

* National Storage Affiliates Trust announces formation of $630 million joint venture to acquire iStorage Portfolio

* NSA also acquiring iStorage management platform

* Subsidiary of NSA agreed to contribute about $80 million in cash funded from revolving line of credit in exchange for a25% ownership interest in JV

* A state pension fund has agreed to contribute about $240 million in cash in exchange for a 75% ownership interest in JV

* Parties have also agreed to commit up to an additional $100 million in equity to fund jointly approved acquisitions in future Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

