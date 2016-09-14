FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sparebanken Vest to book NOK 140 mln one-off gain due to change in pension scheme
September 14, 2016 / 1:26 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sparebanken Vest to book NOK 140 mln one-off gain due to change in pension scheme

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Sparebanken Vest ASA :

* Decided to discontinue defined benefit pension scheme covering around half of bank's employees

* Affected employees will be transferred to defined contribution pension scheme

* Change is carried out in agreement with union representatives for employees

* Will book non-recurring pre-tax gain of about 140 million Norwegian crowns ($16.93 million) as result of discontinuation of defined benefit pension scheme

* This will also have positive effect on bank's CET 1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2689 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

