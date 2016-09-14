BRIEF-Chemours anticipates $200 mln of cost reductions to be realized in 2016 over 2015

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Chemours Co

* Anticipating $200 million of cost reductions to be realized in 2016 over 2015

* Targeting additional cost reduction of $150 million in 2017

* Achieved cost reductions of about $100 million in first half of 2016

* Chemours Co says target $150 million adjusted EBITDA growth from Opteon and Altamira through 2017

* Plan well underway to enhance adjusted EBITDA by $500 million, improve free cash flow and reduce leverage to about 3x in 2017

* Chemours Co says 2016 outlook reaffirmed

* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.92, revenue view $5.40 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S