Mylan calls off plans to issue debut euro bond
LONDON, Sept 14 (IFR) - EpiPen maker Mylan will not proceed with a proposed euro-denominated bond issue, according to a lead bank on the deal.
Sept 14 Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp
* Freddie mac announces pricing of $85 million multifamily small balance loan securitization Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 14 Twitter Inc launched a new video streaming application for Apple Inc and Amazon.com Inc TV platforms, as well as Microsoft Corp's Xbox One gaming console as it brings its video content to the forefront.
TORONTO, Sept 14 Canada's main stock index made a small gain in Wednesday morning trading as mining stocks rebounded, while a further slide in oil prices weighed on shares of energy companies.