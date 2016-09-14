FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Norway government aims to sell $311 million Entra stake
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 14, 2016 / 2:46 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Norway government aims to sell $311 million Entra stake

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - The Norwegian government said:

* Ministry of trade, industry and fisheries ("NMTIF") has retained ABG Sundal Collier and DNB Markets to explore opportunity to sell up to 30 million shares in Entra asa

* shares represent 16.33% of share capital and voting rights of entra

* Entra shares closed at NOK 85.25 on Wednesday, valuing the stake at NOK 2.56 billion ($311.10 million)

* minimum order and allocation has been set to number of shares that equals an aggregate purchase price of nok equivalent of eur 100,000

* bookbuilding period commences today, 14 september 2016, at 16.30 cet and may close at any time

* Norway will undertake not to dispose of any additional shares in company within 90 days following placement without prior written consent of joint bookrunners

* ABG Sundal Collier and DNB Markets are acting as joint bookrunners in connection with placement

* Norwegian state, represented by ministry of trade, industry and fisheries currently holds 91,368,893 shares, corresponding to 49.73% of total number of shares and votes, in entra. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2289 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.