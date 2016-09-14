FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Brait SE seeks listing on LSE, to raise funds
September 14, 2016 / 3:06 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Brait SE seeks listing on LSE, to raise funds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Brait SE

* Board has resolved to propose to shareholders that company's registered office be transferred from Malta to United Kingdom

* Transfer will not impact co's primary listing on Euro MTF market of LUXSE or secondary listing on JSE

* Share capital of company will not be affected as a consequence of transfer

* Shareholders will have opportunity to vote on transfer proposals at an EGM , which is expected to be held by end of November 2016

* Following transfer, Brait intends to seek a listing on premium listing segment of official list maintained by UK listing authority

* Intends to be admitted to trading on LSE's main market for listed securities

* Company considering opportunities to raise capital by issue of new shares or issue of securities convertible into, or exchangeable for, share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

