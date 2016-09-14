FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Munich Re says to buy back shares from Sept. 15
September 14, 2016 / 4:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Munich Re says to buy back shares from Sept. 15

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Munich Re

* Says board of management is availing itself of authorisation to buy back shares granted by annual general meeting on 27 april 2016

* Says buy-back for a maximum total purchase price (excluding incidental expenses) of eur 1 billion shall be carried out in several tranches

* Says a second tranche with a maximum total purchase price (excluding incidental expenses) of up to eur 360 million will be carried out in period between 15 september 2016 and 15 december 2016 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Frankfurt Newsroom)

