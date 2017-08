Sept 14 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* Shimamura Co Ltd looks to have generated about 23 bln yen ($224 mln) in operating profit in March-August period - Nikkei

* Shimamura Co Ltd sales are seen up about 6% at 282 billion yen or so in the March-August period - Nikkei

* Shimamura Co Ltd is seen keeping its earnings guidance unchanged for the full year through February - Nikkei Source text - (s.nikkei.com/2cYeOes)