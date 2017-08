Sept 14 (Reuters) - Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Aerie pharmaceuticals reports positive roclatan(TM) (netarsudil/latanoprost ophthalmic solution) 0.02%/0.005% phase 3 topline efficacy results

* Oclatan ( TM ) successfully achieves primary efficacy endpoint in mercury 1 study

* Expect to file NDA for roclatan near year-end 2017