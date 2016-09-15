PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Sept 15
The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Sept 14 (Reuters) -
* Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought about 1 million shares of Phillips 66 from 12 Sept to 14 Sept - SEC filing
* Berkshire Hathaway Inc says shares bought at prices ranging between $77.3906 to $77.0824 - SEC filing Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 14 The Brazilian government is considering retaking control of Rio de Janeiro's international airport from a consortium of private investors who are struggling with a dearth of long-term financing, a senior official said on Wednesday.
* Crude oil nurses deep losses after data points to supply glut