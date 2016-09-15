BRIEF-Bone Therapeutics gets positive ruling on Belgian Patent Income Deduction

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Bone Therapeutics SA :

* Obtains ruling for the application of the Belgian regime for tax deduction of patent income (PID)

* 80 pct of all revenues from patents relating to its products Preob and Allob plus two other earlier-stage products, MXBTM and JTATM, will be exempt from belgian income tax

* 80 pct exemption results in a net effective tax rate of 6.8 pct before incorporation of losses carried forward and tax credits

* Bone therapeutics would be eligible to benefit from this regime up to June 30, 2021

* "We welcome this ruling which enables bone therapeutics to benefit from highly advantageous pid regime potential licensing revenues received up to June 30, 2021"