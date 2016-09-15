FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Basilea announces partnership for antifungal isavuconazole in Japan
September 15, 2016 / 5:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Basilea announces partnership for antifungal isavuconazole in Japan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Basilea Pharmaceutica AG :

* Basilea announces partnership for antifungal isavuconazole in Japan with Asahi Kasei Pharma

* Will receive an upfront payment of 7 million Swiss francs ($7.19 million) and will be eligible to receive up to approximately 60 million francs (at current exchange rate) of additional payments

* Under terms of agreement, Asahi Kasei Pharma is granted an exclusive license to develop and commercialize isavuconazole in Japan

* Basilea will also receive double-digit tiered royalties on product sales in Japan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9739 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

