a year ago
BRIEF-Magnolia Bostad acquires property in Helsingborg
September 15, 2016 / 5:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Magnolia Bostad acquires property in Helsingborg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Magnolia Bostad AB :

* Acquires property Filborna 28:4 of just over 26,700 sqm of land in Helsingborg

* Property also includes about 6,500 sqm of industrial buildings

* Sale of property is made through company transfers and underlying property value is 37 million Swedish crowns ($4.35 million)

* If and when a new local plan allowing for construction of residential housing is achieved, Magnolia Bostad will pay an additional purchase sum Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5012 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
