Sept 15 (Reuters) - Kungsleden AB :

* Has issued its first commercial papers

* First issue amounted to 880 million Swedish crowns ($103.55 million) at average interest rate of 0.37 percent

* Program has size of 2 billion crowns and papers have maturity up to 12 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4985 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)