Sept 14 Titan Machinery Inc

* Titan Machinery Inc. Announces $24 million repurchase of convertible notes

* Expects to recognize a pre-tax gain of about $1.0 million in Q3 of fiscal 2017

* Repurchased additional $24 million principal amount of 3.75% senior convertible notes due 2019 for $20.9 million in cash