a year ago
September 14, 2016 / 5:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Mitsubishi Corp is considering tender offer for Lawson - Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* Mitsubishi Corp is considering a tender offer for Lawson - Nikkei

* Mitsubishi Corp would boost its stake in Lawson from 33.4 pct to 51 pct, a move that would cost more than 140 billion yen ($1.36 billion) - Nikkei

* Mitsubishi has chosen an adviser and could make an official decision this week - Nikkei

* If Mitusbishi decides to move forward with deal, Lawson will likely be turned into a subsidiary as early as this year - Nikkei

* For the future, Mitsubishi eyes partnerships between Lawson and supermarkets - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2cVDIzL) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
