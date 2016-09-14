US STOCKS-Fed jitters and oil pull Wall St lower; Apple rallies
* Indexes: Dow -0.18 pct, S&P -0.06 pct, Nasdaq +0.36 pct (Updates to close)
Sept 14 RR Donnelley & Sons Co :
* RR Donnelley board of directors approves spinoffs of LSC communications and Donnelley Financial Solutions
* Separation to be completed october 1, 2016
* RRD to effectuate 1:3 reverse stock split on october 1, 2016 following spinoffs
* Board has approved distribution to its shareholders of approximately 80.75% of outstanding shares of each of LSC communications Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Indexes: Dow -0.18 pct, S&P -0.06 pct, Nasdaq +0.36 pct (Updates to close)
* Nevada Gold & Casinos reports first quarter 2017 financial results
NEW YORK, Sept 14 Colonial Pipeline Co, the largest refined products system in the United States, on Wednesday increased its estimate of a gasoline leak in Alabama by about six times, but maintained it would restart the affected line completely by the weekend.