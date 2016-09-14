FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 14, 2016 / 8:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-National Fuel Gas enters a third amended and restated credit agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - National Fuel Gas Co :

* On September 9 co entered into a third amended and restated credit agreement

* Credit agreement provides a $750 million multi-year unsecured committed revolving credit facility through December 5, 2019

* Credit agreement also provides for a $500 million 364-day unsecured committed revolving credit facility through September 8, 2017

* Agreement includes option for company to request increases in aggregate multi-year commitments to an amount not to exceed $850 million

* May use proceeds of loans under credit facilities to pay obligations under its commercial paper program,other short-term credit facilities Source text - bit.ly/2cFGcjS Further company coverage:

