Sept 14 (Reuters) - Dominion East Ohio:

* Public Utilities Commission of Ohio voted to authorize co to continue pipeline infrastructure replacement program

* Public Utilities Commission of Ohio authorized co to recover associated costs for another 5-year period,which runs through 2021

* The PUCO also approved an increase in annual PIR spending from current $160 million to $180 million in 2017