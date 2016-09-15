FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Evine gets strategic investment led by Tommy Hilfiger, Morris Goldfarb and Tommy Mottola
#Market News
September 15, 2016 / 3:06 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Evine gets strategic investment led by Tommy Hilfiger, Morris Goldfarb and Tommy Mottola

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Evine Live Inc :

* Evine secures strategic investment led by Tommy Hilfiger, Morris Goldfarb and Tommy Mottola

* Announced today execution of a definitive agreement to sell $10 million of common stock at $1.68 per share

* Says investors include, among others, Tommy Hilfiger, Morris Goldfarb and Tommy Mottola

* Says in connection with this investment, co also announced that Tommy Hilfiger and Tommy Mottola will become advisors to evine Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

