BRIEF-Investec sees H1 oper profit slightly behind prior year

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Investec Plc :

* For six months, Investec Plc and Investec Limited capital ratios are expected to be within group's target total capital adequacy range

* Common equity tier 1 ratio is expected to remain slightly below co's target of 10 pct for Investec Limited; Investec Plc is expected to be ahead of this target

* Limited impact on net inflows from brexit on group's UK businesses

* Specialist banking business deliberately increased its surplus liquidity ahead of referendum which needs to be actively managed

* Group expects credit loss ratio on total average core loans and advances to be approximately 0.48 pct to 0.53 pct

* H1 operating profit is expected to be slightly behind the prior year; albeit well ahead of 2H 2016

* Expects credit loss ratio on total average core loans and advances to be about 0.48 pct to 0.53 pct (March 2016: 0.62 pct; Sept. 2015: 0.54 pct)

* Limited impact on net inflows due to Brexit on UK Asset Management And Wealth & Investment units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)