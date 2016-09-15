BRIEF-Newron Pharmaceuticals H1 net loss widens to EUR 8.8 mln

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA :

* Confirm our outlook for full-year 2016 provided in March

* For first six months of this year, net research and development expenses were 8.2 million euros ($9.22 million), up from 2015 expenses of 4.7 million euros

* Newron’s net loss for first six months of 2016 is 8.8 million euros, compared to 6.9 million euros in first half of 2015

* Company’s revenues for first half of 2016 were 3.9 million euros, up from 2.0 million euros in 2015

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8896 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)