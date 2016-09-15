FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Telia says US, Netherlands present Uzbekistan related settlement proposal
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
September 15, 2016 / 5:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Telia says US, Netherlands present Uzbekistan related settlement proposal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Telia says:

* U.S. and Dutch authorities have since the spring of 2014 investigated historical transactions related to Telia Company's entry into Uzbekistan in 2007

* On the evening of 14 September, Telia Company received new information from the authorities with proposals from them for a settlement with the company

* The information received was general and did not go into much detail but suggests a total settlement amount of approximately USD 1.4 billion which corresponds to approximately SEK 12 billion for all investigations

* our initial reaction to the proposal is that the amount is very high, we will now have to analyze the information and decide on how to proceed with the ongoing discussions with the authorities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)

