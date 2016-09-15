BRIEF-John Lewis H1 pretax profit down 74.6 pct to 56.9 mln stg

Sept 15 (Reuters) - John Lewis Partnership Plc

* Unaudited condensed interim financial statements

* Solid gross sales growth of 3.1 pct with increased market shares and rising customer numbers in challenging markets

* Pbt before exceptional items down 14.7 pct to 81.9 mln stg

* Exceptional charge of 25.0 mln stg for write-down of property assets no longer intended to be developed and related costs

* Net debt of 549.3 mln stg, 115.3 mln stg (17.3 pct) lower than Aug. 1 2015

* Accounting pension deficit of 1,453.7 mln stg, 512.1 mln stg (54.4 pct) higher than January 2016

* In first half of year, partnership's gross sales grew 3.1 pct to 5.27 bln stg

* Waitrose gross sales grew 2.2 pct and John Lewis gross sales by 4.5 pct

* For first six weeks of second half, partnership gross sales are up 3.8 pct

* For the first six weeks of the second half Waitrose gross sales have increased by 5.0 pct (1.4 pct like-for-like, excluding petrol)

* For the first six weeks of H2, John Lewis gross sales are 2.0 pct higher than last year (0.7 pct like-for-like)

* We expect to trade well compared to market, structural changes in retail will not ease

* EU referendum result has had little quantifiable impact on sales in first half

* EU referendum result has had little quantifiable impact on sales in first half

* Uncertainty of leaving EU will remain and full impact of this change is yet to become clear