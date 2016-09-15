FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 15, 2016 / 6:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Electrocomponents sees H1 underlying sales growth around 2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Electrocomponents Plc

* Now expect underlying sales growth of around 2 pct in first half

* Stronger performance in Q2 driven by a return to growth in north america in quarter and better trading trends in asia pacific

* Ow expect improvement in gross margins for first half to be similar to that in Q1

* Cost initiatives continue to run ahead of plan and we are confident of delivering at least 15 mln stg of savings during current financial year

* Given stronger than expected progress to date, some forex translational benefit , expect HY pbt to be around 54 mln stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

