September 15, 2016 / 7:06 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Stenprop says basic earnings for 3 months to June 30 at 6.7 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Stenprop Limited :

* Basic earnings attributable to ordinary shareholders for three month period to 30 June 2016 were eur6.7 million1 (2015: eur7.1 million)

* Three month operating income for period was eur8.7 million, 6.7 pct higher than same period in previous financial year

* Declared a final cash dividend of 4.7 cents per share in respect of year ended 31 march 2016

* Report considered, inter alia, potential impact of brexit on its base case forecast of a minimum growth of 1.5 pct per annum on epra earnings per share and distributions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

