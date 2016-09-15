FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Norwegian State to sell 30 mln shares in Entra at NOK 83/SHR
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
Cyber Risk
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 15, 2016 / 6:26 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Norwegian State to sell 30 mln shares in Entra at NOK 83/SHR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Entra ASA :

* Says Norwegian State has today agreed to sell 30 million shares in company at price of 83 Norwegian crowns ($10.07) per share

* Following completion of placement, Norwegian state will own 61,368,893 shares and votes in Entra, representing 33.40 percent

* Norwegian state has undertaken not to dispose of any additional shares in Entra within 90 days following completion of placement

* Entra shares closed at NOK 85.25 on Sept. 14 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2453 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.