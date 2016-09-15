FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Nexstim agrees next steps of NBT stroke de novo submission with FDA
September 15, 2016 / 6:11 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Nexstim agrees next steps of NBT stroke de novo submission with FDA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Nexstim Oyj :

* Agrees next steps of NBT stroke de novo submission with FDA

* Concludes FDA has no concerns about safety of NBT device

* Has agreed with FDA that limited size trial using sham comparator of different design to that used in niche trial will be designed and approved according to guidance received from FDA

* Estimates that design of limited size trial with new sham comparator will be approved by FDA in H1 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

