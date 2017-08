Sept 15 (Reuters) - CBo Territoria SA :

* Cbo Territoria announces partnership with excellence group to create a new E.Leclerc hypermarket

* Investment amounts to 37 million euros ($41.6 million)

* Assets split 50-50 between CBo Territoria and Excellence Group

* Opening planned for 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8893 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)