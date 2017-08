Sept 15 (Reuters) - Genova Property Group AB :

* Carries out acquisition in Nacka

* Acquires property Nacka Sicklaön 37:45 at underlying property value of 62 million Swedish crowns ($7.30 million)

* Sellers are Magnus Öhman AB and Serafim Fastigheter AB Source text for Eikon:

