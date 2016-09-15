FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Immunovia: subscription price in rights issue SEK 87/shr
September 15, 2016 / 6:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Immunovia: subscription price in rights issue SEK 87/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Immunovia AB (publ) :

* Says subscription price in rights issue is 87.00 Swedish crowns ($10.23) per share

* Subscription price in rights issue corresponds to subscription price in directed issue determined via accelerated bookbuilding process

* Directed share issue to generate proceeds of 189.8 million crowns before issue costs

* Rights issue to generate proceeds of about 26.6 million crowns before issue costs Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5074 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
