a year ago
BRIEF-Korian sees 2021 revenue of around EUR 3.8 bln, EBITDA margin close to 14.5%
September 15, 2016 / 6:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Korian sees 2021 revenue of around EUR 3.8 bln, EBITDA margin close to 14.5%

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Korian :

* Sees financial targets for 2021: around 3.8 billion euros in annual revenue, an EBITDA margin close to 14.5 percent

* Says financial targets for 2021: to maintain current dividend policy

* Sees for 2021 50 percent increase in operating free cash flow

* Sees for 2021 a restated leverage of close to 3.5 times

* Says midway through plan, in 2019, group is expecting revenue of about 3.5 billion euros and an EBITDA margin of about 14 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
