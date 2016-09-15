FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Scandinavian Brake Systems sells Notox
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
September 15, 2016 / 9:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Scandinavian Brake Systems sells Notox

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Scandinavian Brake Systems A/S

* Sells all activities in Notox to Landson Emission Technologies A/S for 30 million Danish crowns ($4.53 million)

* Deal results in financial gain of about 8 million-10 million crowns before tax

* Transaction does not change group's financial guidance for 2016 - FY revenue of 770 million - 800 million crowns and EBITDA ex. items of 55 million - 62 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6211 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

