BRIEF-Capital One Financial says August domestic card net charge-off rate 3.52 pct

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Capital One Financial Corp :

* Says August domestic card net charge-off rate 3.52 percent versus. 3.81 percent in July

* Says 30+ day delinquency rate for domestic card 3.52 percent at end of August versus. 3.32 percent at July-end

* Says August international card net charge-off rate 3.65 percent versus. 3.64 percent in July

* Says 30+ day delinquency rate for international card 3.30 percent at end of August versus. 3.31 percent at July