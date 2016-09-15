BRIEF-R.R. Donnelley & Sons reports tender results for offers to buy outstanding debt securities
* R.R. Donnelley & Sons announces early tender results for previously announced offers to purchase certain outstanding debt securities
Sept 15 JPMorgan Chase & Co
* Credit card charge-off rate 2.21 percent in August versus 2.26 percent in July - SEC filing
* Delinquency rate 1.09 percent at August end versus 1.13 percent at July end Source text: (bit.ly/2cgqWJa) Further company coverage:
* Acacia subsidiary, CCE, awarded verdict of willful patent infringement in case against Apple
* UK's CMA announces proposal to remedy provisional SLC identified by CMA in ICE/Trayport merger inquiry