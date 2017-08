Sept 15 (Reuters) - Eurocent Sa

* Issues and allots 23,096 series F bonds at 100 zlotys ($6) each

* The bonds have a fixed interest of 8.5 percent per annum and are due on Sept. 15, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8504 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)