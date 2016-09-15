FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Pioneer Property Group acquires additional nine properties
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
Cyber Risk
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 15, 2016 / 10:46 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Pioneer Property Group acquires additional nine properties

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Pioneer Property Group ASA :

* To acquire nine additional properties at total property value of 188 million Norwegian crowns ($22.81 million)

* Majority of properties have been acquired from Norlandia Care Group

* Total annual rental income is 12.2 million crowns

* Financial transfer of rights, including title to properties and rental income, will be effective immediately

* Portfolio has 44 million crowns in existing debt

* Net purchase price will be financed from current cash reserves in Pioneer Public Properties AS

* Says is souring additional bank financing, which should reduce equity portion of acquisition within near future Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2406 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.