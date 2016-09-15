FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-HCI Group acquires shopping center for $12.3 mln
#Market News
September 15, 2016 / 12:36 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-HCI Group acquires shopping center for $12.3 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) - HCI Group Inc

* HCI Group real estate division acquires new shopping center

* Expects to realize a one-time gain of approximately $2.0 million ($1.3 million net of tax) as a result of purchase

* "More additions, including one grocery anchored project and one retail ground lease project, are in pipeline."

* Greenleaf financed acquisition with a $9 million term loan bearing an annual interest rate of 3.75% and paid remainder in cash

* Deal for $12.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

