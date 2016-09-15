BRIEF-Dollar General plans to hire 10,000 new employees
* Dollar General plans to hire 10,000 new employees by October 15
Sept 15 HCI Group Inc
* HCI Group real estate division acquires new shopping center
* Expects to realize a one-time gain of approximately $2.0 million ($1.3 million net of tax) as a result of purchase
* "More additions, including one grocery anchored project and one retail ground lease project, are in pipeline."
* Greenleaf financed acquisition with a $9 million term loan bearing an annual interest rate of 3.75% and paid remainder in cash
* Deal for $12.3 million
* Peter Davidson joins Envision Solar International as independent director
* BB&T announces early termination of FDIC loss share agreements