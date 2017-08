Sept 15 (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Ltd Says It Will Deploy The Technology Platform In A Sub

* Teva Pharmaceutical announces collaboration with Intel Corp to develop a unique wearable device and machine learning platform for use in huntington disease

* Study within ongoing Phase 2 Open-Pride HD study

* Says study will start towards end of year and will take place in centers in U.S and Canada