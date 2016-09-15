BRIEF-Dollar General plans to hire 10,000 new employees
* Dollar General plans to hire 10,000 new employees by October 15
Sept 15 Teva Pharmaceutical Ltd Says It Will Deploy The Technology Platform In A Sub
* Teva Pharmaceutical announces collaboration with Intel Corp to develop a unique wearable device and machine learning platform for use in huntington disease
* Study within ongoing Phase 2 Open-Pride HD study
* Says study will start towards end of year and will take place in centers in U.S and Canada
* Peter Davidson joins Envision Solar International as independent director
* BB&T announces early termination of FDIC loss share agreements